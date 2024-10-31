Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 804,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,648. The firm has a market cap of $889.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

