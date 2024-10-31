Brett (BRETT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $962.68 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Brett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market cap of $962.68 million and approximately $40.93 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,067.83 or 0.99700520 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,042.81 or 0.99665902 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.09925023 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $71,435,240.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

