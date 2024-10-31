Brett Heath Purchases 2,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Brett Heath bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,313.80.

Brett Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 9th, Brett Heath acquired 2,900 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,620.80.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.20.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. Research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTA. National Bank Financial raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

