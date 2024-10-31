Brett Heath Purchases 2,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Brett Heath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,313.80.

Brett Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brett Heath acquired 2,900 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,620.80.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. Research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTA. National Bank Financial raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

