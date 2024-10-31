Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,137.31 ($14.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,284 ($16.65). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.60), with a volume of 4,597,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.01) to GBX 1,315 ($17.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,507.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,276.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,143.85.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

