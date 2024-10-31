Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price at $59.57

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bentley Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $16,168,176. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSY opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.