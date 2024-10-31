Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $85.67

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NVT opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,663,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after buying an additional 828,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 109,496.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 438,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 437,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $22,784,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

