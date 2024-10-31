Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on LSTA Q1 Earnings

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

