Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.