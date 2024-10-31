BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.07 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.89). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.85), with a volume of 11,969,703 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a market cap of £13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,552.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.74), for a total value of £266,039.58 ($345,013.07). Corporate insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

