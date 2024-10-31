Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Build Bond Innovation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA BFIX opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.
About Build Bond Innovation ETF
