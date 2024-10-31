Burr Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Burr Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 1.6% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $947.40.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $919.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.05 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $904.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $821.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

