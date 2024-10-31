Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 417,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,545,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £9.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

