Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.82 million. Calix also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

CALX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 224,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,128. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

