Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,853. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $353.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

