Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.11.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Up 3.4 %

TSE CPX traded up C$1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$56.15. 419,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,870. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.