Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 113.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.