Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 660,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11,242.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after buying an additional 103,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.56. 36,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,995. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.61 and its 200 day moving average is $362.04. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $401.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

