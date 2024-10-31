Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.66 and last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.59.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.35 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.60%.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.
