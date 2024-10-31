Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.9% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burr Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.07 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

