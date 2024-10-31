Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

COST stock opened at $879.09 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $549.06 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $892.30 and its 200-day moving average is $842.70. The firm has a market cap of $389.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

