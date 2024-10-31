Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

