Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $7,678,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.63.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $283.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $212.82 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

