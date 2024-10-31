CEEK VR Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00006844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,750.08 or 1.00483604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006833 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02779578 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $2,874,903.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.