Celestia Price Down 25.5% This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. Celestia has a market capitalization of $650.10 million and approximately $299.10 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00006383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,079,999,999.999715 with 398,395,290.749715 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.68766029 USD and is down -8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $276,583,650.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

