Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRB remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 198,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

