Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 34,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the previous session’s volume of 6,990 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $5.94.

The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

