Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 19% – Time to Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares rose 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 6.84 ($0.09). Approximately 1,205,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 650,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £12.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.64.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

