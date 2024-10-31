Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Stephens

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

