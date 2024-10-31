Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.61 million for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 19.81%.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

