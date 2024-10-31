Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $69.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 7.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.