Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.