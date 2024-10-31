Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Increased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE C opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

