Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.11.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $235.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average is $228.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 20.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

