Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.424 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Clearway Energy Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of NYSE CWEN.A traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 393,420 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.
About Clearway Energy
