Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.424 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 393,420 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.