Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,880 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.08. 145,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.73 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.