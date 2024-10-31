Congress Asset Management Co. Has $114.18 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $114,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,635,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $454.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.89 and a 200-day moving average of $429.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

