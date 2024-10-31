Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 62,411 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 865,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $62,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $41,785,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

