Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Constellium Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 536,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Constellium has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 12,970.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,469 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellium by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 234,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

