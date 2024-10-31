Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 977,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,339. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.18 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.64. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

