Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.54. 4,492,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,283,994. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

