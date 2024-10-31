Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 482,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Barclays raised shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 377,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,435. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

