CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Trading Down 3.3 %

CXW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 198,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. CoreCivic has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,937,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in CoreCivic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,031,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.