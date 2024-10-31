CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.49. CoreCivic shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,008,245 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

