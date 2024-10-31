Cormark Forecasts Higher Earnings for Definity Financial

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFY. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.70.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$54.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.48 and a 12-month high of C$55.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

