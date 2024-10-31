Cormark Forecasts Higher Earnings for Definity Financial

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Definity Financial stock opened at C$54.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.48 and a 12-month high of C$55.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- Big Buybacks Announced: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Banking On
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.