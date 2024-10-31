Cormark Predicts Stronger Earnings for Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolfden Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wolfden Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Wolfden Resources Stock Down 18.2 %

Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Wolfden Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$14.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, platinum grade elements, and sulphide deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain property covering an area of 7,134 acres located in Penobscot County, northern Maine; and the Nickel Island property comprising 4 mineral claims, covering an area of 6,041 hectares located in east-central Manitoba.

