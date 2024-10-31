Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBND. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000.

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

