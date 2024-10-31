Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.