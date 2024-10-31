Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

