Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Costamare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
