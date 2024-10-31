Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMRE

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.