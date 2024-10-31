Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.200 EPS.

NYSE CR traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 435,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average is $148.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

